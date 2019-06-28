Steps you can take to have a safe 4th of July

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 4th of July is almost here and some people are already in the holiday spirit.

“Well I like to support my country, so I like to decorate my bike,” said Bridget Tivnan of Springfield.



Many of us will be spending time outside with family and friends over the long holiday.

“Yeah we’re going over to my niece and nephew’s. They have a family outing and we’re going to get together with them,” said Ron Barsalou of Springfield.

But when you’re having that cook out there are some important things to keep in mind.



Be sure to keep any perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer packs.

If you’re cooking out on a grill make sure everyone stays away from it, including pets. And keep the grill far enough away from your house so it doesn’t cause a fire.

If you’re spending time out in the heat be sure to stay hydrated, drink plenty of water. Never leave children and pets in a car, the inside temperature can quickly reach 120 degrees in a matter of minutes.

Remember fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts. The safest way to enjoy the fireworks is to go to a public display put on by professionals.