AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – With uncertainty in how quickly the economy will recover from this pandemic, we wanted to see what steps you can take to protect yourself financially.

An expert at Cambridge Credit Counseling told 22News this is the time to take stock of your finances. Especially since a number of programs that were designed to get us through this tough time will be expiring over the next several months.

For example, that freeze on federal student loans, payments for those will be kicking back in starting in October.

When it comes to protecting yourself financially it’s important to rip that band aid off and check your finances. Getting a credit report and start formulating that budget.

Visit Cambridge Credit Counseling for some online tools to help you through that budgeting process.

“See where the money leakage is, see where the overspend is and to especially try to adopt a mindset that expenses are flexible. Even if you need to regain control of your budget and make some reductions. Those can be temporary.” Martin Lynch, Director of Education & Compliance Manager at Cambridge Credit Counseling