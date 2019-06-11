Stewart Weldon’s Page Blvd home up for sale one year after 3 bodies found

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Page Boulevard home where the bodies of three women were found is for sale.

The two-bedroom home on 1333 Page Boulevard home is listed for sale at $137,500. The 1,026 square-foot home was listed for sale Sunday.

Stewart Weldon, who is accused of killing three women whose bodies were found in the home, previously lived at the residence with his mother.

Weldon was arrested in May of 2018 after a traffic stop on Wilbraham Road. He allegedly led police on a chase before he was arrested. Police then found a woman in his car who allegedly told officers Weldon had been holding her hostage at the Page Boulevard home.

The bodies of 47-year-old Ernestine Ryans of Springfield, 34-year-old American Lyden of Springfield, and 27-year-old Kayla Escalante of Ludlow were found in the home a short time later.

Weldon is currently facing 52 charges, including three counts of murder, in connection with the women’s deaths.

Weldon’s trial is scheduled to begin in April of 2020.