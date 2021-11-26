Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match campaign back for the season

(WWTI) — The Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match campaign began on Thanksgiving Day, kicking off their 35th year of the program.
As part of the annual campaign, Stewart’s Shops matches all donations made to their stores “dollar for dollar, penny for penny.” Customers donated over $900,000 as part of the campaign last year. With the match from Stewart’s Shops, the total amount donated was $1.88 million, which supported 1,715 local children’s organizations across the 32 counties in which Stewart’s Shops are located.
Nonprofit 501c3 organizations can apply for funds through January 31, 2022 and allocations will be made in March. One application per agency is accepted. The program is designed to benefit organizations for kids under the age of 18 in areas of social services, health, education, recreation and the arts.
Since the start of the program, over $32 million has been raised for local children’s charities. Donations are collected at store locations from Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day.
The following organizations received funds from the Holiday Match program during the 2020-2021 season:
