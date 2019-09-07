Recall: STIHL mowing heads due to injury risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Approximately 73,000 mowing heads are being recalled by STIHL because the bolts holding them together can come loose and the devices can come apart, posing a hazard to the user and bystanders.

The company has received 28 reports of the bolts coming loose and two reports of a person being injured as a result, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The affected products are compatible with certain models of STIHL-brand trimmers, brush cutters, and clearing saws. They have model number 27-3 or 47-3 on the top of the mowing heads and were sold from July 2018 through July 2019.

The CPSC says to immediately stop using the recalled mowing heads and take them to an authorized STIHL dealer for a refund.

For more information, visit STIHL’s website or contact the company at 800-610-6677 or by email at stihlrecall@stihl.us.

***

Two types of essential oils sold by Amazon and Walmart are being recalled because they pose a poisoning risk to children.

According to the CPSC, the recall affects about 6,000 bottles of Artizen Oils Wintergreen and Birch 100% Pure & Natural Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils that were purchased prior to April 15, 2019.

The packaging is not child-resistant and the contents could be harmful if swallowed by children. No incidents have been reported to date.

The CPSC advises parents to place the product out of kids’ reach and contact Artizen Oils for a free replacement child-resistant cap. The company can be reached at 800-986-9413 or support@artizenoils.com. Click here to learn more.

***

Ford is recalling more than 550,000 vehicles because the seat backs may not properly restrain people in a crash. The mechanism that controls how the front seats recline may not have been properly assembled.

The recall covers certain 2018 through 2020 F-150 pickups, 2019 and 2020 Super Duty trucks, 2018 and 2019 Explorer SUVs, and 2019 and 2020 Expedition SUVs.

More: Ford recalls 550K vehicles for seat strength problem »