DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP)– Still no winners yet for Powerball, Mega Millions and Megabucks Doubler.

The Powerball jackpot stands at $522-million for Monday night’s drawing. It was last won on April 19, 2023. Tickets are $2 each and 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was hit was on April 18, 2023. The jackpot is estimated to be $400-million. Tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Megabucks Doubler game is only played in Massachusetts. The jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $7.5-million. Tickets are $1 each.