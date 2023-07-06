DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP)– If you’ve put off buying a Powerball or Mega Millions ticket, this weekend may be your chance to win big as the three jackpots for games offered by the Massachusetts State Lottery continue to rise.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is at $427-million. The last jackpot win was on April 18, 2023. Tickets are $2.

The Powerball drawing on Saturday night is at $590-million. It was last hit on April 19, 2023. Tickets are $2.

The Megabucks Doubler is a Massachusetts only game and the jackpot for Saturday night sits at $7.7-million. Tickets are $1 and can be bought up until 9pm.

Get more information about these and other games offered by the Massachusetts Lottery on their website.