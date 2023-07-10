ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The DEC has recently finished work rehabilitating a set of docks in the southwestern Adirondacks that serves as the only launch point for boats on the water body it serves. The docks along the Stillwater Reservoir are back in action.

Located at 2593 Stillwater Road in Lowville, the docks are used by boaters and fishers looking to gain access to the 6,700-acre water body. The original docks had deteriorated over decades of age and use, and were in significant need of repair.

The Stillwater Reservoir is a popular spot for fishing, paddling, and motorboating in the southwestern Adirondacks. The docks are joined by primitive campsites, and are located not far from the Stillwater Mountain Trailhead and Stillwater Fire Tower.

The docks’ rehabilitation is one of about 30 small projects being tackled by the DEC this year, between the Adirondack Park and the Catskill Preserve. Funding for projects like these comes from the New York State Environmental Protection Fund for Stewardship and Overuse.