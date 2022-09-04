SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Stone Soul festival has been a Labor Day Weekend staple in the city of Springfield for the past 34 years. It centers on togetherness.

Patricia Reynolds’ husband is a pastor, who led this year’s “Praise in the Park” at the festival. She told 22news, “Initially, the stone soul was created to bring people that maybe have been born here, or gone to school here and they moved away and they come back for one weekend and they enjoy seeing their old friends.”

Plenty of people attended the “Praise in the Park,” event, which kicked off the third day of the Stone Soul Festival at Blunt Park in Springfield.

Praise in the park is an outdoor Christian worship service that incorporates a little bit of music and a whole lot of soul. Year after year, it captures the lively, community spirit of Springfield.

Springfield resident Iris Jenkins was among the attendees of Praise in the Park, telling 22news, “It’s important to bring our community together, it’s a great time and an opportunity to have fun, families can come there are things for the kids. There’s food. There’s just a lot offered for the community to come together.

Other events scheduled on Sunday for the festival included a fish fry and an additional outdoor concert.