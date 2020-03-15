Stop & Shop cuts store hours, suspends pickup service amid coronavirus concerns

1  of  118
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public Schools Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Asnuntuck Community College Baystate Academy Charter Public School Belchertown Public Schools Bethany Assembly of God-Agawam Boys & Girls Club Family Center Brimfield Council on Aging Career Tec Center Congregational Church of South Hadley Central Baptist Church-Westfield Chicopee Child Development Center Chicopee Public Library Chicopee Public Schools Chicopee Senior Center Christ Community Church-Belchertown Christ Presbyterian Church-Spfld. Christ the King Epiphany-Wilbraham Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Christ United Methodist - Northampton Church of Christ Congregational-Granby College Church Curtis Blake Day School East Longmeadow Schools Easthampton Public Schools Edwards Church Northampton Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Evangelical Covenant Church Evangelical Covenant Church-Spfld. Faith United Church-Spfld. First Baptist Church-E. Long. First Church of Deerfield First Church of Monson First Cong. Church of Huntington First Congregational Church of East Longmeadow First Congregational Church of Hadley First Congregational Church of Shelburne First Congregational Church of Southampton First Congregational Church-Amherst Foster Memorial Church-Spfld. Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Grace Episcopal Church-Amherst Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library International Faith Outreach Ministry Kidstop Schoolage Program LifePoint Church-Chicopee Lilly Library Living Gate Community Church Longmeadow Public Schools Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mary, Mother of Hope Parish-Spfld. Mill Pond School Mittineague Congregational Church-W. Spfld. MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Monson Free Library Northampton Public Schools Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Rowe Elementary School Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Second Congregational Church-Palmer Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Springdale Education Center Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Mary's Parish-Longmeadow St. Paul's Unitarian Universalist Church-Palmer St. Rose de Lima Parish St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld. Stone Academy-East Hartford Sts. James and Andrew - Greenfield Trinity United Methodist Church Union 38 School United Congregational Church of Conway Valley West School Ware Public Schools Westfield Boys & Girls Club Westfield Public Schools Westfield YMCA Nursery School Westhampton UCC White Oak School Wilbraham United Church Willie Ross School for the Deaf Zion Community Baptist Church

Stop & Shop cuts store hours, suspends pickup service amid coronavirus concerns

Top Stories

by: Kim Kalunian

Posted: / Updated:

QUINCY, Mass. (WPRI) – In response to product shortages spurred by growing coronavirus concerns, Stop & Shop announced Saturday it is cutting store hours.

The retailer said starting Monday, March 16, stores will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Some locations may have different hours, and the company asked people to check with their local stores for details.

The supermarket chain said it is adjusting store hours to give employees more time to unload deliveries, stock shelves and better serve customers.

Additionally, Stop & Shop is temporarily suspending online pickup service until further notice due to what a news release called “unprecedented demand” and product shortages.

The store’s representatives said they understand customers have experienced delays with home delivery as well, and they are working to ensure the process is running smoothly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories