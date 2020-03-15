Stop & Shop cuts store hours, suspends pickup service amid coronavirus concerns

QUINCY, Mass. (WPRI) – In response to product shortages spurred by growing coronavirus concerns, Stop & Shop announced Saturday it is cutting store hours.

The retailer said starting Monday, March 16, stores will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Some locations may have different hours, and the company asked people to check with their local stores for details.

The supermarket chain said it is adjusting store hours to give employees more time to unload deliveries, stock shelves and better serve customers.

Additionally, Stop & Shop is temporarily suspending online pickup service until further notice due to what a news release called “unprecedented demand” and product shortages.

The store’s representatives said they understand customers have experienced delays with home delivery as well, and they are working to ensure the process is running smoothly.