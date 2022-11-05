SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – During the Thunderbirds game Saturday night Stop & Shop presented a donation of over $12,000 dollars to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

This donation is part of Stop & Shops on-going Turkey Express Program which provides financial and turkey donations to hunger relief organizations. The chain knows that people have been dealing with inflation and rising food costs, and wanted to lend a hand just in time for the season of giving.

22News spoke with Stop & Shop and they believe it is important to support organizations like the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, who then in turn make sure that all of the individuals in the community have access to food and financial resources.

“We’re donating financial support as well as 25-thousand turkeys to over 30 community partners across the northeast,” said Maura O’Brien of Stop & Shop.

Stop & Shop wants to make sure that everyone has access to a hot holiday meal this Thanksgiving.