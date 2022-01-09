Store supply chain issues as COVID-19 surges across Mass.

GREENFIELD, MASS. (WWLP)- While supply chain problems came in many different forms over the last two years it’s become a constant issue during the pandemic. So much so that some businesses are finding their own rhythm.

22News Reporter Kate Wilkinson was at our Franklin County Bureau in Greenfield with how Christmas is already on the minds of one business.

351 days until Christmas but the people at Rustic Romance in Millers Falls said they’ve already put in their orders.

To be clear this is not them trying to skip over all the other holidays. In fact if you look across the store they’re all decorated for Valentine’s Day.

Cindy Bayer, the owner, said buying things far in advance for Christmas, and any other holiday for that matter, ensures that stores will be stocked.

“Well I want to make sure that my store is full and that I have the products that my customers buy so I have to purchase those things a year in advance and get them in so we can launch the next season at the right time and we do that.”

Bayer told 22News they’ll then wait for supplies to come in whether it shows up by its expected delivery date, or in some cases, months later.

This was something that she did in anticipation for this most recent Christmas and she said they were able to keep their shelves full through Christmas Eve.