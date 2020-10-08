Storm rips roof off building, uproots tree in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield had the highest wind gusts in western Massachusetts during Wednesday’s storm, damaging buildings and tearing down power lines.

“I felt the outflow boundary and the rain coming, and looked to the northwest and said I’m in trouble,” explained Scott Liptak of Westfield.

Wednesday’s storm rocked Westfield. Strong winds with gusts of 74 miles per hour brought down trees, branches and lots of wires. Westfield Gas and Electric said that some of the hardest hit areas included Drybridge and Springdale Roads area.

“Hopefully a branch doesn’t come down and hit me. That’s all I was worried about, and the power,” said Liptak. “I have empathy for some people.”

The wind was so strong in Westfield that it tore off the roof of a building on Medeiros Way.

“Big huge trees down, it was kind of severe,” explained Lori Varelas.

The power outages caused headaches for many people in Westfield. But, Varelas told 22News, this storm was a silver lining for her restaurant The Good Table during this pandemic.

“It’s busy. This is busy for us right now because of the COVID and what not,” she said. “Unfortunately, we will take whatever we can get, however we can get it.”

Westfield Gas and Electric said they have crews working to get the power back on as quickly as possible.