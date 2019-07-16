Storming Area 51: “Let’s see them aliens!”

(KSNV/NBC News) The truth is out there, and according to one Facebook post it’s hidden inside the boundaries of “Area 51.”

More than a million people from around the world have signed up for an event titled “Storm area 51. They can’t stop all of us” on Facebook.

“Area 51” is one of the nation’s most top-secret military bases, located in a remote Nevada desert, and has kept people curious for decades.

The viral event is drawing concern from the military.

An Air Force spokesperson told NBC News the service branch was aware of the Facebook post, adding “Any attempt to illegally access military installations or military training areas is dangerous.”

