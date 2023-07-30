EASTON, Mass. (WWLP) — The eastern part of the state got hit particularly hard by those storms that swept through the commonwealth on Saturday.

This is a look at a tree that fell on a family’s home in Easton last night.

Luckily no one was injured. According to the National Weather Service in Boston, eastern Massachusetts goes the most rain from yesterdays storm, some seeing over 3-inches in spots.

Tornado warnings were issued for some counties out there at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. And, an EF-1 tornado did touch down on the Easton-Foxborough town line. They are still surveying the damage there.