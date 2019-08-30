Stranger returns long lost dog

(KCRA) – A California family has reunited with their dog 14 months after he went missing from their home in Folsom.

The Shelton family adopted Teddy when he was just a few weeks old. A little while later, he somehow escaped. The family of four scoured the area, but they never found him.

On Wednesday, another family in the Sacramento area was on the lookout for their own dog, named Chance. They spotted a pup that looked just like him, but turns out, it was Teddy!

The family took him to a nearby shelter, and on the way, they found Chance.

Read more: Click Here