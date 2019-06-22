‘Strawberry Social’ continues historical tradition in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A “Strawberry Social” event in West Springfield is teaching local community members about the city’s rich history, all while enjoying strawberries and strawberry shortcake.

This year, the Strawberry Social event turns 20 years old. It’s been held annually by the Ramapogue Historical Society in the Josiah Day House in West Springfield.

The house was built in 1754, making it the oldest, most historic house in the city.

22News spoke with Ramapogue Historical Society member Eric Rosenholm, who noted that celebrating strawberry season is a historical tradition. He said, “They would celebrate strawberries by a party, a picnic, a social. So, we’ve continued with that tradition.”

He also said the event hopes to promote an appreciation of the local West Springfield history.

Along with a visit to the Josiah Day House, visitors also participated in a tour of the Brick Saltbox Museum and crafts, like basket weaving and wool spinning.