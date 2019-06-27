Stray bullet strikes motorcyclist

(KARE) A motorcyclist is recovering after being hit by a stray bullet as he approached an intersection just southwest of Carver, Minnesota Tuesday night.

Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud says dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a rider had been shot around 6:15 p.m.

Deputies arrived to learn the victim had managed to get his motorcycle to the side of the road safely while one of his riding partners called authorities.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a group was target shooting on a property right off County Road 40, and a stray bullet missed the target and struck the rider in the chest. A neighbor said that they heard five or six shots in succession.

“This event really underscores the importance of being sure of your target, and what is beyond your target,” Kamerud said.

Read more: https://kare11.tv/2XyHFQC