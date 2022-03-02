WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Yes, you read that right- not a 10k, a 100k skiing challenge. STRIDE adaptive sports announced Wednesday that its biggest fundraising event of the year, the 100,000 Vertical Challenge Ski Race, raised over $54,000. With the funds raised, STRIDE will be able to support adaptive ski and snowboard programs along with other programs.

Participants from this year’s 100k Challenge pose for a photo on Jiminy Peak. (Courtesy: STRIDE Adaptive Sports)

The recent fundraising event took place on Monday, February 28, when 54 participants completed 100,000 vertical feet of skiing and snowboarding at Jiminy Peak in Massachusetts. At its heart, according to STRIDE officials, the event is more competition for raising funds and skiing is just a celebration. All proceeds will go towards funding 18 sports and recreations programs for people with disabilities.

According to STRIDE’s Founder/CEO, Mary Ellen Whitney, the demand for outdoor adaptive sports programs has stayed high despite the pandemic. “STRIDE teaches our athletes to adapt to whatever life throws at them, and this past year with Covid has continued to be challenging. There has been a surprisingly strong demand for our programs.” Whitney said. “This event has shown that not only are our athletes resilient but so are our supporters. Because of them, we will be able to continue to fund our ski and snowboard program along with our many adaptive programs throughout the year.”

Sponsors for this year’s event were Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort, Hannaford, and Regeneron. STRIDE also had participants for the first time from Pittsfield Fire Department, providing a new challenge to the Delmar Fire Department that has competed in the past.

Questions about the STRIDE program? Contact Camille Pawlowski, program director, at (518) 598-1279, cpawlowski@stride.org.