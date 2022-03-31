PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office will be hosting its annual STRIVE Leadership Conference Thursday which concentrates on youth mental health and wellbeing inclusivity and anti-bullying practices.

STRIVE stands for Students Teaching Respect Integrity, Values, and Equity. “I thank the District Attorney’s Office’s Youth Advisory Board for their hard work in organizing this conference. The STRIVE Leadership Conference provides an opportunity for my students to learn from each other and recognize that even though their peers may go to different schools, they face the same challenges,” Reid Middle School Guidance Counselor Kristen Shepardson said.

“This year’s theme is timely and important as the eighth-grade students are beginning their journey to high school. They are starting to find their place in this world; developing the skills to engage in courageous conversations with their peers will help to support one another now and in the future.”

According to a news release from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the office’s Youth Advisory Board says their goal for this year’s discussion is to help eighth grade students from schools throughout the county as they prepare to enter high school.

“Despite its ubiquitous impact on our lives and community, the concept of mental health is still foreign to many students in the Berkshires. The Youth Advisory Board is taking the first steps towards helping students have difficult conversations concerning their health and that of others so that they are better prepared to advocate for themselves in high school and beyond,” Youth Advisory Board Chairman and Lenox Middle and High School Senior Benjamin Heim said.

“We hope this conference sends a message to any student struggling with their mental health that they are not alone and there are people out there they can talk to without judgment.”

The keynote speaker will be “Scott” from Minding Your Mind, a national non-profit organization that is focuses on ending the stigmas connected to mental health.

As a teenager, Scott struggled with self-consciousness. The struggles to rid himself of self-hatred and negativity continued during college. While issues continued to grow, he learned to apply positivity to his life and to secure social security. His story now captivates other teenagers suffering from the same struggles as he did.

District Attorney Andrea Harrington said, “through this program, eighth-grade students throughout the county will learn the tools they need to manage their mental health, which gives them a solid foundation to achieve at the highest levels and to respect one another.”