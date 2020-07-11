Strollers, bassinets recalled due to fall, entrapment hazards

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Better You! is recalling hundreds of strollers since they violate the federal stroller and carriage safety standard, according to the Consumer Product and Safety Commission (CPSC).

The Belecoo strollers, according to the CPSC, pose a strangulation hazard, since a child can fall through the opening between the activity tray and the seat bottom.

The location of the stroller’s crotch restraint also creates a large opening between the restraint and seat bottom, which a child could fall through. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled strollers have a model number of “535-S” printed on a label inside the rear frame.

The company urges parents to stop using the strollers and to contact them via email or by phone for a full refund.

Courtesy: CPSC

More than 3,000 baby bassinets are being recalled because children can either become trapped or fall out of them.

The CPSC reports that the mattress support inside the DaVinci “Bailey” Bassinets could detach, potentially allowing the child to fall through or become trapped inside.

DaVinci said the cribs were sold on various websites between August 2018 and September 2019. The product was also recalled in December 2019.

The bassinets associated with the most recent recall have a model number of “0934” and come in four colors: gray, espresso, natural and white.

DaVinci has received 13 reports of the mattress support becoming disengaged, though no injuries have been reported.

Parents are urged to stop using the bassinets and to contact DaVinci via email or by phone for a free repair kit.

Courtesy: CPSC

Nearly 40,000 lighting fixtures are being recalled because the lens on the light can loosen, separate from the fixture and fall, potentially injuring someone below.

The CPSC reports that the recall involves the Cooper Lighting Solutions “All Field” and “Prism RGBA” light fixtures with one of the following model numbers:

All Field: AF-XXX; AN-XXX; ST-750; EXP-AF-XXX; PDR-AF-XXX; PDR-EXP-AF-XXX; PDR-AN-XXX; PDR-SD-XXX; PDR-XXXXX-AF-XXX

AF-XXX; AN-XXX; ST-750; EXP-AF-XXX; PDR-AF-XXX; PDR-EXP-AF-XXX; PDR-AN-XXX; PDR-SD-XXX; PDR-XXXXX-AF-XXX Prism RGBA: AF-RGBA; PM-RGBA; PR-RGBA; PDRXXXXX-PM-RGBA; SAM-PM

Customers should stop using the recalled light fixtures and contact Cooper Lighting Solutions via email or by phone to schedule a free repair.

Courtesy: CPSC

Restoration Hardware is recalling more than 1,200 floor lamps because they could catch fire.

The CPSC reports that the lamp’s on/off foot switch on the Riveted Mesh Floor Lamps can overheat or melt, posing a fire hazard.

The company has received 11 reports of the lamp’s foot switch overheating, including one report of the switch catching fire.

The recalled lamps have SKU number 68270176ISTL printed on a green label on bottom of the lamp base.

Customers are urged to unplug the lamp and contact Restoration Hardware by email or by phone for a full refund.