Structure fire in Chicopee Sunday morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Fire Department put out a structure fire at Franklin Street on Sunday morning.

The fire appeared to have originated from an outdoor porch and spread from there.

Firefighters could be seen tearing off melted siding from the outside of the house and blasting water on the burned area with high-pressure hoses in the upper levels of the building.

There were no injuries reported and everyone was able to return to their homes after the fire was contained to the exterior of the building.