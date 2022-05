EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton fire department put out a fire on East Main street on Sunday.

When fire crews showed up, the entire first floor of a three-story building was completely on fire.

An investigation by the State fire marshal’s office found the cause of the fire to be due to careless disposal of smoking materials.

All occupants were able to make it out safely, temporary housing has been provided by the red cross.