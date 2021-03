SHEFFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monterey Fire Department was called to help extinguish a structure fire on Friday night.

According to MFD the fire was located at East Stahl Road in the Town of Sheffield and began around 8:55 p.m.

The 172 Monterey Truck arrived with 6 firefighters and was assigned to the Rapid Intervention Team (RIT).

There are no reported injuries.