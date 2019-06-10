Student banned from graduation after slamming school in speech

(KGW) A high school graduate in Washington State was banned from graduation Saturday after he previously gave a speech, criticizing his school’s treatment of bullying, harassment and sexual assault.

Charles Chandler is an outgoing senior at Heritage High School in Vancouver. He made the controversial speech last week.

The Evergreen School District says Chandler’s speech had many inaccuracies, and that staff members are dedicated to student’s physical and emotional safety.

Chandler says his goal was not to slam the district, but instead, to promote change.

“I want them [younger classmates] to know the school’s still a safe place, but if anything does happen to them, they need to speak up,” said Chandler. “They need to not just go to the administration, but find other ways to get help.”

