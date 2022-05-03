(WWLP) – A new study published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine, indicates that people still paying off student debt as they reach middle age are at an increased risk for cardiovascular disease.

The study found that adults who consistently had student loan debt or took on additional debt had higher risk scores for heart disease than those who had never been in debt or successfully paid it off.

It also found that people with lower levels of debt, scored lower on risk tests than those with high amounts of debt.