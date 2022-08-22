(WWLP) – Nine days remain until federal student loan payments and interest accrual resume.

Since 2020, the 45-million Americans who hold federal student loan debt have gotten a break. No payment due and no interest accruing. The pause has been extended a total of six times since March of 2020.

It’s unclear this morning if the Biden Administration intends to extend the moratorium once again or if they plan to announce more aggressive debt canceling measures. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will be in Rhode Island Monday.

He said on Meet the Press on Sunday morning, that there will be some news this week from the Administration on loan forgiveness. Regardless, financial experts say anyone with student debt, should prepare for those payments to restart.