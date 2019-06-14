Students protest teacher’s contract non-renewal at Holyoke High School

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students from Holyoke High School protested the non-renewal of a teacher’s contract on Friday.

An email from the ethnic studies department at Holyoke High told 22News that students are demanding the administration reverse the decision to not renew the contract of Ethnic Studies teacher, Alicia Thomas.

The email claims that the teacher’s contract was not renewed by Holyoke High this month. It also alleges that Thomas is one of at least four teachers of color whose contracts were not renewed for the next school year.

Three days ago an article online about Thomas began to gain traction online. The article by, Caroline Winslow, alleges that that Thomas said she was pressured by Holy High principal to enforce the “not hat” policy that the school has.

When Thomas allegedly refused due to believing the policy inconsistently targeted minorities, she alleges that the principal gave her a verbal and written warning.

The school department dress code states:

“Hats, bandanas and sweatbands in school are inherently disruptive and are not allowed, with an exception for religious headwear. Students should remove these items when entering the school building and place them in their lockers or book bags for the remainder of the day.”

The article also claims that the Principal told Thomas that he was “99 percent sure her position will not exist in the coming school year.”

Holyoke Public Schools spokesperson, Judy Taylor, told 22News they typically can’t comment on personnel matters.

“We respect and honor our democratic principles of free speech and freedom of assembly, and 100% respect students’ rights and initiative as members of our school community and as citizens,” said Executive Principal of Holyoke High School, Dr. Stephen Mahoney. “And we appreciate that the speak out has been scheduled so that it does not interfere with our final exam period.”

Mahoney also said, “We strive to support all our students, faculty and staff to adhere to all of our schoolwide rules and expectations, and believe that we do so in as fair and equitable a manner as is possible.”