Study finds older drivers have lower crash rates

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Statistics tell us that the crash rate for older drivers is relatively low because most older drivers take precautions.

According to the state’s Registry of Motor Vehicles, many older drivers are able to self-determine if they should drive based on their mental and physical ability.

As you get older, there is no age at which driving privileges are revoked, but here in Massachusetts, if you are 75 or older, you do have to renew your driver’s license in person at an RMV Center to take an eye test.

It’s also important to know the warning signs of unsafe driving to consider driving less or not at all if you’re having difficulty:

– with headlights obstructing your sight

– reading road signs

– concentrating or staying alert behind the wheel

– and/or with slow reaction times or reflexes.

22News spoke with Craig Morel, president of CJ’s Towing in Springfield, who said, over the year’s they’ve often seen these types of accidents — like the car crashing into the pool on Weymouth Street — involving older drivers.