STURBRIDGE POLICE, Mass. (WWLP) — Police are looking to identify two women involved in the theft of a wallet.

On Friday, a worker at Applegreen located off Route 15 had their wallet stolen. Pictures from police show two women sitting at a booth. The next picture appears to show one of the women taking the wallet from the table.

The photos are below:

Sturbridge Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sturbridge Police at 508-347-2525.