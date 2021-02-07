Sturbridge police looking to identify person in photo

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department is looking to identify the person pictured, regarding an accident at a parking lot on Sunday morning.

The Sturbridge Police Department is looking to get in contact with him due to an accident that happened between 11:00 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. in a Walmart parking lot.

If you’ve seen this man or can identify him you are asked to call the Sturbridge Police Department at (508)-347-2525 extension 0, or message the police department on Facebook.