STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sturbridge Police officers were called to a motor vehicle crash with a utility pole at about 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The accident occurred in the area of Cedar Street and Cooper Road. Sturbridge Police officers located an unoccupied vehicle struck by a utility pole. The vehicle’s airbags had been deployed.

A few moments later, officers located the driver walking toward Route 20 on Cedar Street.

Following a brief roadside investigation, a 41-year-old Sturbridge man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and other motor vehicle offenses.

As National Grid works to replace the utility pole, Cedar Street remains closed between Westwood Drive and Cooper Road.