Subway, bus riders face $50 fine for refusing to mask up

FILE – In this April 7, 2020, file photo, some people wear masks while using the New York City subway system during the coronavirus pandemic in New York. New York’s mass transit agency wants Apple to come up with a better way for iPhone users to unlock their phones without taking off their masks, as it seeks to guard against the spread of COVID-19 in buses and subways. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Commuters who refuse to wear a mask on New York City subways, trains, and buses could be fined $50 starting Monday.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Patrick Foye said Thursday that the agency just needs to file emergency regulations with the secretary of state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that he worries about an influx of car traffic into New York City and that he hopes the penalty will help encourage New Yorkers to return to public transit by lowering the possibility of getting infected while using transit.

Officials say that the penalty will be enforced by MTA police, but that New York Police Department officers can also enforce it.