File photo: Subway car on the No. 6 line

NOHO, Manhattan — A subway conductor was hospitalized overnight after being pepper sprayed in the face at a Manhattan station early Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

Police said an unidentified suspect pepper sprayed the MTA employee, who was on a northbound No. 6 train, around 1:20 a.m. at the Bleecker Street station, near the corner of Lafayette Street in NoHo.

The suspect fled the station and no arrests had been made as of early Tuesday morning.

The conductor was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Northbound 4 6 trains have resumed making local stops from Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall to 14 St-Union Sq after EMS provided medical assistance for a conductor who was assaulted at Bleecker St

Continue to expect delays while our crews work to get trains back on schedule. https://t.co/WzpSTWyyCN — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) September 7, 2021

The incident temporarily disrupted service along northbound Nos. 4 and 6 trains, which had to run express from the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station to the 14th Street-Union Square station due to the assault.

Local service resumed around 1:45 a.m. but delays were expected, the MTA said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).