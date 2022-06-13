(WWLP) – The Subway corporation is to provide the Big City Mountaineers (BCM) with a $10,000 donation in honor of Sean Clancy’s Adventure For Someone fundraising campaign.

When Twitch live streamer, Sean Clancy informed Big City Mountaineers about his walk across the country to raise money for Big City Mountaineers, Director of Development for Big City Mountaineers, Bailey Denmark says they were elated.

Subway’s public relation representative of FleishmanHillard agency, Alex Roberts mentioned that Subway had the intention to donate $10,000 directly to Big City Mountaineers. “When Alex contacted me to let me know that Subway corporate caught wind of what Sean was doing and that Subway was interested in making their donation, we were thrilled and immediately connected to work on creating a relationship past this one-time donation to our organization,” said Denmark.

Subway explained why they are also donating to Big City Mountaineers, “Sean shared with us that he chose Big City Mountaineers because of his own experiences as a child hiking through the mountains. We wanted to show our support to Sean by contributing to an organization he feels so passionate about. We hope our donation can broaden the organization’s mission to offer youth even more transformative experiences.”

“It makes me feel great that they thought of what I was doing was cool enough to get involved with. Super excited about the donation of the Big City Mountaineers because I’m pretty passionate about there mission statement and what they’re doing, trying to give a lot of those children the experience to get out there in nature wilderness they wouldn’t otherwise have because it helped me out a lot when I was a kid.” Sean Clancy

He added, “I think the money that is coming in from Subway, there’s a lot of kids that are going to be able to go out for their first hike ever or there first fishing trip and they’re really experiencing something amazing, they wouldn’t other wise get to.”

The $10,000 donation will be able to help BCM to continue to provide free, fully outfitted, and professionally guided transformational outdoor experiences for youth from traditionally disinvested communities around the major cities where BCM operates such as Denver, CO, Portland, OR, Seattle, WA, the San Francisco Bay area, CA, Minneapolis, MN, and Boston, MA.

“We know that every person benefits from a personal connection to nature – especially youth. A solid body of research confirms that meaningful experiences in nature reduce stress, improve our physical health, and lead to better educational outcomes. These experiences enhance perseverance, problem-solving, critical thinking, leadership, and teamwork. Time spent outdoors connects us with a sense of peace, joy, and our unique, individual nature,” said Denmark.

According to Denmark, studies strongly indicate experiences in nature play a key role in the development of pro-environmental behavior by fostering an emotional connection to nature. “We also know that youth from systemically disinvested communities face significant extra barriers to experiencing nature in deep and transformative ways,” said Denmark, “we all know, the negative effects of the pandemic, and the many months of race-related social unrest in the past two years, have landed more forcefully on communities of color. BCM’s opportunities to serve these communities have never been greater nor more meaningful.

The Big City Mountaineers is expected to receive a donation in the next few weeks and are looking forward to more opportunities to create a long-lasting relationship with Subway.