(WWLP) – On June 28, Subway surprised Twitch streamer Sean Clancy with a stroller in Peroria, Illinois.

He’ll be taking his belongings with him in the stroller he got from Subway for his trip from Massachusetts to California. The stroller has dual solar panels, a sandwich cooler, and other features.

When Clancy first started off his journey in May, he had limited amount of gear that he took with him. Most of his gear had been supplied in a baby stroller and small backpack.

In addition to the stroller, a $10,000 donation was by Subway to support Clancy’s campaign to raise money for the nonprofit Big City Mountaineers.

Clancy is only in the second month of his journey and has another 4 to 5 months to go until he reaches California. Clancy will be walking 3,044 miles. His livestream can be watched at subwaysean on the Twitch platform.