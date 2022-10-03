(WWLP) – After a two-year decline, suicide rates are on the rise again to levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of people who died by suicide, increased by 4 percent from 2020 to 2021.

During the pandemic, experts think people were looking after each other, which contributed to the decline in suicide rates. A “return to normalcy” where people are no longer working remotely, leaves some people vulnerable to suicide once again. The highest risk were men ages 15 to 24, due to the higher likelihood to engage in high-risk behaviors.