(WPMI) – Police in Foley, Alabama say more than $11,000 in travelers checks were found in a suitcase purchased at The Waterfront Mission thrift store this week.

Police say a citizen turned in the checks. Apparently the owner of the checks had left them in the suitcase dating back to 2000.

She told police the suitcase had been stolen when her home was burglarized and she was not aware the checks would still be valid.

