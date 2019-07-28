Summer heat ramps up Sunday across Western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — It was a noticeably hotter day across the Pioneer Valley on Sunday. Temperatures jumped from the mid 80s Saturday, to nearing 90 degrees.

The last time we saw temperatures in the 90s, was during our last heat wave when feels-like temperatures reached over 100 degrees due to the combination of the heat and high humidity.

We hit 91 degrees on the 16th of this month, 95 degrees on the 17th, with a cooler day in between before we jumped right back up to 93 degrees on the 19th, and a sweltering 96 degrees on the 20th and 21st.

And even though some people love the heat, some locals say that was just too hot.

“A couple weekends ago when it was 100 degrees, and it was humid, I spent a little bit of time in the A/C,” Michael Soja, a Chicopee resident, told 22News.

We didn’t break any high temperature records, however the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee set a new record-high minimum temperature of 75 degrees, meaning the lowest temperature of the day had never been that warm on that date before.

The previous record-high low temperature for the day was 73 degrees back in 2013.

Since then, highs have been in the 70s and 80s. But we were much warmer Sunday, which some residents say they don’t mind.

“I love the heat. I’m outside all day long. On the weekends I spend time working on my truck, or working around the yard. So I love it,” Soja explained.

And with the heat possibly increasing into the low 90s Monday into Tuesday, and humidity staying high, feels-like temperatures will once again reach that uncomfortable level.