Summer months marks “100 deadliest days” for teen drivers

(WWLP) – We’re just days away from summer and a significant amount of first-time drivers will be spending more time on the roads.

According to AAA, the beginning of summer falls in the midst of the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.

On average the number of deaths from crashes involving teen drivers ages 15-18 tends to be 17 percent higher during the summer compared to other times of the year.

AAA said an average of almost 700 people die each year in crashes involving teen drivers.

Crash data reveals that the majority of teen-involved crashes are due to speeding, drinking, or distracted driving.

“They’re at that age where they have more independence and they can do things on their own,” said Westfield resident, Andy Colon. “And that could lead to accidents and kids just have to be careful wear their seat-belts and have good fundamentals of driving, make sure they’re not drowsy and things of that nature.”

AAA said distracted driving was the leading cause of accidents among teen drivers.

If you’re a parent with a teenage child AAA recommends talking with them about how to be a responsible and safe driver before they head out on the road.