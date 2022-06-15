(WWLP) – Getting the right amount of sunlight is an important element of both mental and physical health but too much sun can lead to sunburn and lasting damage for your skin.

UV Rays from the sun essentially speed up your skin’s aging process. They come in a few types, UVB rays cause sunburn, but UVA rays penetrate deeper into skin cells, causing prolonged damage.

Over time, exposure can make skin less elastic, leathery, or thin, and cause skin cancer. To prevent long-term damage, avoid prolonged time in the sun, and wear protective clothing, sunscreen, and sunglasses, especially between 10 in the morning and four in the afternoon.

Use an SPF that’s right for you and remember, sunscreen’s active ingredients break down over time so that bottle you bought back in 2019, is no good now.