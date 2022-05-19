(WWLP) – As the weather continues to warm up, more and more people throughout western Massachusetts will be heading outside to soak up the sunshine.

However, health experts want to remind everyone that while the sun’s rays can feel great, they can damage your skin. A pivotal tool to protect yourself is sunscreen, but not every bottle is made equal.

While there are slight variations depending on how sensitive your skin is, experts say you should be using at least SPF 30 sunscreen when you head outside.

It’s recommended to use sunscreen daily, reapplying every 2 to 3 hours. Use about a shot glass full amount for your whole body.