CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of Sunshine Village members is painting fire hydrants across the City of Chicopee with themes such as Minions, Pac Man, Monsters Inc., and red, white, and blue just recently outside the Chicopee Police Department.

The Sunshine Village provides services to adults with disabilities, including those on the autism spectrum. Its mission is to make life more meaningful for people with disabilities.

The Captain of Chicopee Police Department, Holly Cote teamed up with Sunshine Village after seeing their imaginations come to life through the many fire hydrants paintings in the city.

Sunshine Village spent time painting a fire hydrant that reflected the hard work and dedication of first responders.

Red, white, and blue colors can be seen on the fire hydrant that was painted outside the Chicopee Police Department with logos and silhouettes of policemen and firefighters. ‘Thank you for your service’ is painted in black on the fire hydrant.

Patrolman at Chicopee Police Department Headquarters, Travis Odiorne told 22News what he thought of the Sunshine Village creation, “the artwork is very good, improves the city area.”