SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nominations for Springfield Regional Chamber’s annual Super 60 awards program are being accepted. This award honors the region’s fastest-growing privately owned businesses.

Using revenue growth and total revenue data, Super 60 identifies the region’s top-performing companies each year. The total revenue of one-quarter of the winners in 2019 exceeded $30 million, with all winners generating more than $720 million. The top 30 companies in the Revenue Growth category grew by more than 50%, and all winners grew by more than 21%.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our region and have been especially resilient throughout the pandemic. We’re thrilled to bring this awards program back to honor our region’s businesses and recognize their successful navigation through the past two years,” said Springfield Regional Chamber president, Diana Szynal.

Companies must be independently owned and privately controlled, be headquartered in Hampden or Hampshire counties or be members of the Springfield Regional Chamber, have revenues of at least $1 million in the last fiscal year, and have been in business for at least 3 full years. In choosing the winners, revenue growth over three years or revenue for the latest fiscal year is taken into account.

A company can be nominated by a financial institution, an attorney, or an accountant, or it can apply on its own. In addition to an application, nominees must submit net operating revenue information for three full fiscal years, signed and verified by an independent auditor. The financial information reported must conform to generally accepted accounting principles and will be considered confidential.

Nomination forms are available on the Chamber’s website and can be submitted by faxing to SUPER 60, Springfield Regional Chamber, 413.755.1322. Nomination forms must be submitted no later than August 5, 2022.

The Super 60 awards will be presented at the annual luncheon and recognition program on October 28, 2022, at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

Each year, more than 500 business leaders attend the Super 60 award luncheon. Sponsorship opportunities are now available.