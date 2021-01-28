‘Superb tenants’: Jared and Ivanka’s DC house renting for $18K

The house that Ivanka Trump and her family lived in is seen in Washington, DC on January 5, 2017. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The former Washington, D.C., home of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump is for rent, and according to the listing agent, the Kushner family made “superb” tenants.

The six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom home at 2449 Tracy Place in the tony neighborhood of Kalorama, is renting for $18,000 a month.

According to listing agent Rodrigo Valderrama, the home features “an older” exterior with a “very modern” interior.

Amenities for the recently remodeled home include multiple dishwashers and refrigerators, a wet bar and a patio.

But perhaps the most covetable aspect of the property is its prime location, just a short drive to downtown D.C. and a stone’s throw to former President Barack Obama’s house.

Even Vice President Kamala Harris lives in the neighborhood.

As for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, Valderrama said, “They were very good in every way.”

“They were great, punctual, superb tenants,” he said.

The home previously sold for $5.5 million in 2016.

The residence recently made headlines when The Washington Post revealed that Kushner’s and Trump’s Secret Service detail was not allowed to use any of the bathrooms in the residence.

Instead — at a reported cost of $3,000 per month — the Secret Service rented a “basement studio, with a bathroom, from a neighbor of the Kushner family.”