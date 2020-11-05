‘Superstore’ reaches 100 episode milestone as cast member says goodbye

(WCMH) — Tonight, NBC’s “Superstore” reaches its 100th episode, a bittersweet achievement which also ushers in the exit of cast member America Ferrera.

In a recent interview Ferrera, who plays Amy, talked about the show’s success.

“I think that’s a wonderful accomplishment for any series and I think more and more these days getting to 100 episodes of any given TV show is more rare,” said Ferrera.

Ben Feldman, who plays Jonah, agrees with Ferrera’s assessment but says he wasn’t always confident the comedy would be successful.

“I’m a constant pessimist, so I never expected to be getting to 100,” stated Feldman.

Ferrera also spoke about her time on the series.

“I’ve had such an amazing five plus years making this show,” revealed Ferrera. “I mean when we started there was a lot that was outside of my comfort zone.”

When asked about her favorite all-time episode, Ferrera choose one that dealt with a strike at the store adding that it wasn’t the easiest one to shoot.

“Even though the actual shoot of that episode was hellish because it was like 100 degrees (outside) and there were wildfires burning and ash was raining on us and everybody got sick, it was like really ill-fated shoot, the episode itself I felt like was just sort of you know, the show at its best,” she said.

