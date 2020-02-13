Supper Six Food Drive help students who struggle during school vacation

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students all over the country rely on school for at least one meal a day and a brief school vacation can cause a struggle for some of these students.

Women’s Way, an affinity group of the United Way, packed bags of food for families in Western Massachusetts who will struggle while the kids are home on break.

The Supper for Six Food Drive is in its 12 consecutive year packing bags at St. James and Andrews Church in Greenfield. The food was donated by a number of local organizations from banks to schools.

Franklin CDC donated 300 pounds of vegetables in one-pound servings.

“The goal is to ensure that children in Franklin County are provided with the food they need during school vacation,” said Charity Day, Chairwoman of the Women’s Way. “I just want to thank the community. We had a number of banks come together and hold a competition to see who could collect the most bags of food. The Bement School collected 121 bags.”

The donated food was distributed to local service organizations who will get it to people in need come vacation week.