SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices continue to remain high across the country, but what’s driving that?

Most gas prices across Massachusetts continue to remain over $5 and many are tired of paying that at the pump.

Mark Williams from Springfield said it used to take 50 dollars to fill up his gas tank and now it’s 80. He wishes he could use that 30 dollars for something else, “That’s something I could be using for my kids and my family and other bills that I have.”

He’s calling on President Biden to do something about it. Gas prices tend to follow the price of crude oil, which has hovered around $120 per barrel as of late. It’s nearly double last August’s price, however it is about the same price we saw when Russia invaded Ukraine in March. So what’s driving that cost?

AAA said supply and demand are a factor. The total domestic gasoline stocks declined by a third of a percent in the last week. All this as the summer driving season continues.

While Massachusetts is above the national average of $5; Springfield is actually below it at $4.94.