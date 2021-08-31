Supply chain issues have created shortages at local businesses

Supply chain issues have created shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher costs overall. (Photo: Getty Images)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Local businesses are still hurting from the pandemic, but for reasons that have nothing to do with restrictions.

This has everything to do with the supply chains. Businesses all over western Massachusetts are scrambling because they can’t get their hands on the most basic items. Silverware, takeaway containers, food items, you name it, and it’s probably in short supply.

Herrell’s Ice Cream & Bakery in Northampton is struggling to restock the most basic supplies.

“This last week it was spoons. We’re an ice cream store, you need spoons.” Stephan Wurmbrand, Chief Operating Officers at Herrell’s

The lack of certain ingredients are now impacting the shops menu.

“It’s been annoying at times, we’ve had to make changes because I can’t make something if I don’t have the raw materials.” Stephan Wurmbrand, Chief Operating Officers at Herrell’s

During the pandemic, a shortage of takeaway containers can obviously cause problems. Down the street at HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar, they’re having similar issues.

“It’s been a lot of scrambling, bouncing around, going to places like Stop & Shop, for things like fig jam which is a lot more pricey, but you just have to kind of roll with the punches.” Andrew Brow, owner of HighBrow

Brow did say that suppliers have been trying to communicate, providing weekly updates to give business owners a heads up about what’s available.