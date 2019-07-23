Supporters, opponents gather to discuss bill aimed to eliminate puppy mills in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Beacon Hill’s Puppy Mill bill would ban the sale of cats and dogs at pet shops.

The Consumer Protection Committee is looking at where dogs and cats in pet stores come from, to consider whether banning the sale of them would help to stop puppy mills.

Supporters and opponents of the pet shop ban crammed into the State House hearing room to plead their case for animals across the Commonwealth.

Members of the MSPCA and other animal rights organizations said pet shops are buying their puppies from large breeders who often keep them in inhumane conditions. But opponents say that’s not what’s happening at all.

“These facilities keep their animals in such tight quarters, USDA requirements enable these pet shops to source animals from places that such little room that it would be as though you’re keeping a beagle in a dishwasher,” said Lenore Montanagro, an animal right advocate.

Jon Hurst of the Retailers Association told 22News, “That’s absolutely false, in fact, the reality is the local pet stores they’re the ones that vet the breeders.”

Both supporters and opponents said they are in favor of pet adoptions, they just disagreed on the government’s role in the process.

The committee didn’t make a decision on the bill Monday, but 22News will continue to cover this issue and provide updates as they come.